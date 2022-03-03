It’s no secret that Kris Jenner is one of the most hardworking individuals in Hollywood! As an added treat, the 66-year-old mother of six looks absolutely fabulous in anything she wears, and that includes bikinis and swimsuits.

Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer attributes diet and exercise to her youthful glow, Kris has also admitted to getting cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures during her time in the spotlight.

During a 2015 appearance on E!’s Good Work with Ru Paul and Botched surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, the California native detailed what she’s had done. “You want me to list everything?! I’m kidding. … Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids because gravity took over,” Kris recalled.

Decades after her initial breast augmentation, the soon-to-be Hulu star went back under the knife. “It was great for about 25 years, and then … a couple of years ago, I felt like they were too big,” Kris explained. “I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore, and suddenly, it was like get them out. So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out, and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.”

While the grandmother of 11 has no problem discussing plastic surgery, she insists she’s never had a nose job! “I have the same nose I was born with,” Kris assured.

As for her diet and exercise routine, well, let’s just say, we don’t think a 20-year-old could ~keep up~ with Kris.

“I get up really early every morning at about 4 or 5, I don’t sleep a lot so I’m trying to get a lot done early morning. I plan everything, make sure everything is fine all the way [while] I’m on the treadmill, I drink lots of coffee to get me going,” she detailed in a 2018 interview.

Even if Kris runs a tight ship, she still has her cravings and indulgent favorite foods! “My ideal food day is just to stick to my diet!” she joked to The New Potato. “But in a dream world … I would probably start with a waffle or French toast, have a Chinese chicken salad from Chin Chin for lunch and end it with beef tacos, cheese enchiladas, rice and beans, and margaritas at Casa Vega, my favorite Mexican restaurant.”

