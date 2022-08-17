Family fun! Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard brought their kids, Lincoln and Delta, on an adventurous river trip together.

“Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River,” the Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window alum, 42, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, August 16. In the first photo, Kristen and Dax, 47, stood behind their daughters, whose faces were covered with purple heart emojis. Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, both wore blue life jackets as the happy fam stood in front of the river ahead of their excursion.

In another snapshot, Dax was seen hiking with one of their children, whereas Kristen was also seen holding one of their daughters in the river for a photo op.

Courtesy of Kristen Bell/Instagram

The group also enjoyed various activities such as horseback riding and absorbing the scenic views. It also appeared they attended an outdoor dinner party with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Molly McNearny.

Courtesy of Kristen Bell/Instagram

The two When In Rome stars are enjoying the summertime as much as possible. Dax also shared an Instagram carousel post that day, featuring multiple pictures from their family RV road trip.

“Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts,” the Parenthood alum captioned his post, which included an adorable PDA moment between him and Kristen sharing a kiss. “#BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet [sic]. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end.”

The happy couple first met in 2007 and got engaged in January 2010. They later tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed Lincoln in March 2013 and Delta in December 2014.

Kristen and Dax have been outspoken about their parenting methods over the years as well as the various vacations they take their kids on. During an August 2021 appearance on The View, the Hello Bello founders opened up about how the four of them get along in the confined space that their RV has.

“For some reason, our family does really well when we’re in a really small space,” Kristen explained, referring to their annual RV trips. “When there’s nowhere to go, the idea is just, like, ‘Well, we can’t fight or argue. We have to work it out. You have to work it out with your sister and, so, we do really well.”

Dax also cheekily discussed how they’ve used their RV in the past.

“And the funniest part about the motor home is that we were towing a 20-foot trailer loaded with electric motorcycles for the girls, quads for the girls,” the Ranch alum said. “It was like a hillbilly parade running down the 15 North. It was nice.”