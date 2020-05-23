Getting flirty in quarantine! Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute shared a cute photo of her new boyfriend, Alex Menache, on her Instagram Stories on May 22. “You. Are. So. Good. Looking,” the 37-year-old wrote on a photo of the house-flipper working on his laptop.

The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official on May 15 when Kristen shared three photos of her man (and his face!) for the first time. “You are a tall drink of water and I am very thirsty,” she wrote over one of the pics featuring the couple at a superhero-themed amusement park.

Instagram

The Bravo TV babe first revealed she was seeing a new man to boss man Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live broadcast in mid-March. The admission came just months after splitting from longtime boyfriend Brian Carter for good after over four years together.

Following the reveal, Kristen told pal and costar Scheana Marie her “mystery man” was a longtime pal “the whole friend group knows” on her “Scheananigans” podcast on April 14.

Weeks later, the former SURver revealed to Lindsey Metselaar she and Alex had been seeing each other for “a few months” on her “We Met at Acme” podcast on May 3. “But it’s just we’re having fun since we’ve obviously been spending way more time together as of late because I’m not clearly [with] anyone else but my dogs in my empty house,” Kristen added.

She also revealed how their connection turned romantic — and alcohol played a role. “It was just someone that I had been friends with and it was kind of like a drunken night,” Kristen explained. “And I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been friends and you’re hot. We should probably make out.’ And so we did, and we just kind of started hanging out because we were both single.”

At the time, the reality starlet was just trying to enjoy being unattached. She told the host she was testing the waters when it came to letting loose, going on “random” dates and even hooking up with friends if the moment was right.

Look where it led her!