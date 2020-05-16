She’s letting the world know! Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute went Instagram official with new boyfriend Alex Menache on May 15 — and her costar and close pal Scheana Marie made sure to send love to the adorable couple.

“This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all the happiness in the world, my love,” the 35-year-old wrote to Kristen, 37, and her new beau, even tagging him in the comment. “You have such a big heart and always give and put others first! It’s YOUR turn to be happy!!!! All the feels!”

Instagram

“Pretty fly for tie dye,” the James Mae founder captioned the photo of the couple in, you guessed it, tie-dye digs while taking a walk, adding peace sign and blue heart emojis. Fellow cast member and friend Lala Kent also commented on the milestone moment. “The caption. Love you [both],” she gushed on the snapshot.

This wasn’t the only image Kristen posted while going IG offish with her man. The Bravo TV star also shared a pic of the couple in their bathing suits. “He wanted a photo with his hair done but this is my Instagram,” the author affectionately captioned the post. Costar Ariana Madix left three hands-up emojis on the snap, while fellow cast member Brittany Cartwright left a series of red heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Plus, the Detroit native even shared a third throwback photo of herself and her house-flipper hottie on her Instagram Stories. “You are a tall drink of water and I am very thirsty,” Kristen wrote over a pic of the couple at a superhero-themed amusement park.

The entrepreneur first revealed she was seeing a new man to Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live session in mid-March, mere months after splitting from longtime boyfriend Brian Carter for good. Following the admission, she told Scheana her “mystery man” was a longtime pal “the whole friend group knows” on her “Scheananigans” podcast on April 14.

Instagram

“We’ve been seeing each other for like a few months,” Kristen revealed to Lindsey Metselaar on her “We Met at Acme” podcast weeks later on May 3. “But it’s just we’re having fun since we’ve obviously been spending way more time together as of late because I’m not clearly [with] anyone else but my dogs in my empty house.”

The reality babe shared the first glimpse of her new boyfriend on May 4 — a somewhat blurry snap of Alex taking a photo of her dog. We’re not surprised to see her ~officially~ stake her claim!