Ready to say, “I do!” Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, are planning an intimate, non-traditional wedding, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kristen and Dylan are planning a wedding, but it’s not going to be traditional,” the source says. “Put it this way, don’t expect a save-the-date card to come in the mail. Kristen isn’t a planner, and she’s certainly not about following any of the expected etiquette rules.”

The Spencer star, 31, revealed she was engaged to the screenwriter, 34, in November 2021 during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said at the time, before mentioning her then-girlfriend was the one who popped the question. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it.”

Two years prior to dropping the big news, Kristen actually told Howard Stern she wanted to be the one to propose to Dylan. “I think good things happen fast,” the Seberg actress said in 2019. “I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It’s pretty undeniable … When you know, you know. You know what I mean?”

Although the Twilight alum is familiar with living in the spotlight, she and Dylan are aiming for a more low-key event.

“Kristen loves Dylan and wants the actual ceremony, their vows, to be special, but it doesn’t need to be a spectacle,” the insider tells Life & Style. “She wants to marry this spring or summer, with a couple friends present as witnesses.”

While the duo wants to keep their wedding scaled back, they’re still going to “have a blowout party afterward,” the source adds.

As for their possible guest list, they’re going to keep it as a “mix of their families” and “some famous faces, but mostly their not-famous friends,” the insider notes.

It appears the happy couple know a few big Hollywood names, such as former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, as they were all seen on a trip to Disneyland this past month.

“Family trips to Disney,” Ashley, 32, captioned a group photo of herself, Dylan, Kristen, her longtime assistant, Suzie Riemer, hairstylist CJ Romero and Michael Braun on January 19. In the picture, they all wore matching blue Disney Parks shirts as they posed for the shot in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

So, it might not come as much of a shocker if the Freeform alum is invited to the pair’s wedding.

“They’ll have one of their DJ friends spin records,” the source adds, before explaining how the ceremony will also include “[Kristen’s] favorite food — Mexican — and lots of drinking and dancing … That’s the kind of wedding celebration she wants.”