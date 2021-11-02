Congrats! Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged after two years of dating, the Spencer actress confirmed on Tuesday, November 2.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Twilight star, 31, gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

MEGA

While it sounds as though Dylan popped the question, Kristen had been anxious to make things official with her partner for a while. In 2019, the Underwater actress told host Howard Stern she couldn’t “f—king wait” to propose to Dylan.

“I think good things happen fast,” the Los Angeles native said at the time, noting she even had some ideas for an unforgettable proposal. “I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It’s pretty undeniable … When you know, you know. You know what I mean?”

Kristen explained that she and Dylan had met eight years prior while working on a movie but didn’t reconnect until nearly six years after crossing paths at a friend’s birthday.

“I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” the Happiest Season actress recalled about the first time seeing Dylan all those years later.

The two didn’t waste any time after that. The Charlie’s Angels actress said she told her girlfriend she loved her just two weeks later while out at a “sh—ty bar.”

“Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I’m so f—king in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said.

It seems as though the couple has been taking big steps in their relationship for a while. In May, Dylan revealed she was moving out of the house she had lived in for the past “10 and a half years.”

“I am very emotional about saying goodbye,” she wrote via Instagram. “This was the place where I really grew up and just being there taught me the kind of lessons that no other person really can.”

Dylan Meyer/Instagram

It appears she and Kristen may have moved in together. “Awful proud of this hard-working princess,” Dylan captioned a photo of her and the BAFTA Award winner lying on a rug in an empty room romantically staring into each other’s eyes on October 25, amid Kristen’s press tour for Spencer.