The resemblance is uncanny. Kristen Stewart has completely transformed into the late Princess Diana for her role in the upcoming film Spencer — and you won’t believe your eyes when you see the first still from the film.

On Wednesday, January 27, film production and distribution company NEON took to Twitter to debut an image of Kristen, 30, in a red coat and black hat with matching black netting over her face from director Pablo Larraín‘s forthcoming feature. She also donned a blonde bob haircut for the photo, which any Diana fan will recognize as her signature hairstyle.

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín

The film follows “one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles,” according to the official synopsis.

“Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” the Twilight star said of the movie in a statement. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Actors Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris will join Kristen in the cast of the anticipated biopic, which has just begun principal photography in January 2021. The film is set to be shot in both Germany and the United Kingdom and is eying a fall 2021 release.

Princess Diana was a beloved figure of the British monarchy before her untimely death in August 1997. She died following a brutal car accident in Paris, alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles had been finalized nearly one year to the day prior to the tragedy. She is survived by sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who have each spoken out about how her death affected their childhoods.

Larraín is perhaps best known for directing 2016’s Jackie, a biopic about Jackie Kennedy’s life surrounding husband President John F. Kennedy’s assassination starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman.