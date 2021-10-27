She’s glowing! Kristen Stewart went braless in a stunning Chanel two-piece dress while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Spencer.

The gothic-inspired ensemble included a black bralette top and a lacy grey and black skirt. The sheer paneling around the top of her frilly bottom showed off the Charlie’s Angels actress’ toned abs. She completed the look with a simple silver necklace and ring and wore her blonde hair pulled up.

Kristen, 31, also wore Chanel to the U.K. premiere of her movie, where she stars as Princess Diana. It turns out, the iconic fashion house also recreated the white mermaid dress the late royal wore in 1998 for the film’s promotional poster. The actual dress currently lives in Chanel’s archives, but the brand did not want to use the original piece. Instead, they recreated it for Kristen.

The Underwater star is a huge fan of going braless and is often seen without the undergarment while she’s out running errands or hanging out with friends. However, she also likes wearing just a bra paired with an oversized blazer.

Of course, the Los Angeles native isn’t the only starlet who loves these types of looks. “If I’m wearing a top, I don’t wear a bra. If I’m wearing a bra, I just wear a bra,” Rihanna previously explained to Vogue about her fashion choices.

As for Kristen, the bra and blazer is purposefully meant to combine “both masculine and feminine elements, the sharp tailoring and strong lines always exude confidence, while the bra adds a little unexpected flair,” her stylist Tara Swennen told Vanity Fair.

Whether the Twilight actress wears just a bra or goes braless in a cute ensemble, there are certain cuts K-Stew feels confident in. “The crop top works very well on her frame so it’s a natural go-to these days,” Tara added.

That being said, the Panic Room star enjoys letting her personal style shine. “My style is a little edgy and different. It’s fun to wear clothes that show off my personality, and I feel way more comfortable and confident when I do,” she previously told Vanity Fair. “It’s boring if I look like everyone else. I like to be different, even if other people don’t like what I’m wearing.”

