Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, hit up the Happiest Place on Earth for a visit with pals. Details of their Disneyland adventure come courtesy of their close friend, Ashley Benson, who shared a Thursday, January 19, group photo that included a rare sighting of the Spencer actress and her longtime love together.

K-Stew, 31, doesn’t have social media accounts, so it is always a treat for fans when they’re able to catch up with the incredibly private star’s activities. She looked like she was having a blast, smiling for the photo that was taken in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, which was lit up in deep blue during the evening visit to the theme park.

Courtesy of Ashley Benson/Instagram

Dylan, 35, was beaming as she looked over at Kristen, standing between her fiancée and hairstylist CJ Romero. Also in attendance were Kristen’s longtime assistant, Suzie Riemer, close chum Michael Braun and Ashley. The Pretty Little Liars alum noted of the group’s close friendship, “Family trips to Disney,” in the caption. The six of them even dressed in matching blue tie-dyed Disney sweatshirts to show their togetherness.

The Personal Shopper star first revealed her engagement to the screenwriter during a November 2, 2021, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Kristen gushed, adding that it was Dylan who popped the question.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Kristen exclaimed. It wasn’t the first time she discussed marriage to Dylan with Howard, as Kristen described how she had planned to pop the question during an appearance on his show in 2019, just a few months after the pair began dating.

At the time, the Underwater actress she couldn’t “f—king wait” to propose to Dylan. “I think good things happen fast,” the Los Angeles native said at the time, noting she even had some ideas on how to make the proposal extra memorable. “I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It’s pretty undeniable … When you know, you know. You know what I mean?”

Kristen later beamed about how joyful she felt being engaged to Dylan during a November 4, 2021, appearance on the Today Show. The normally reserved star confessed, “[It has been] perfect. I’m so absolutely just … I feel so lucky. And it’s just so nice to know something in this world. I know, I’m so surely happy, I’m so stoked,” about marrying Dylan.