It’s a well-known fact that Kristen Stewart became an A-lister when she landed the role of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The franchise reached worldwide box office success by 2012, with all five films soaring higher than $3 billion in total. However, the former vampire-adoring actress has been acting since childhood. And now, she has found further success as she landed the lead role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth around $70 million.

Keep reading to find out how Kristen Stewart makes her money.

Kristen Stewart has been acting since she was a child

The actress’ first feature film role was playing an extra in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas; however, this is an uncredited part. She gained prominence starring alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room in 2002, playing Jodie’s character’s daughter who encounters burglars.

The young star gained traction in several more movies, including Cold Creek Manor and playing the lead role in Catch That Kid. Later in 2004, Kristen was cast for a darker role in the independent film Speak.

Growing up, Kristen appeared in several more independent films, such as The Cake Eaters and Into the Wild. Finally, she caught her big break in 2008 with Twilight. She earned $2 million for the first flick, then earned $25 million for both Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

During her time working on the bloodthirsty saga, Kristen also appeared alongside Marvel star Chris Hemsworth in Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012. The film had a large turnout at the box office, raking in nearly $400 million worldwide.

Kristen Stewart is also a filmmaker

Not many are aware that the successful actress is also a filmmaker. She hasn’t directed or produced any huge hits yet, but she has dipped her toe into directing a few times.

Kristen directed the short film Come Swim in 2017, along with two music videos. Later, she directed and starred in the episode “Crickets” in the Netflix anthology series Homemade alongside her fiancée Dylan Meyer. The series focuses on personal stories inspired by the 2020 pandemic quarantine.

While these projects didn’t bring her the big bucks, they still put her on the map as a filmmaker.

Kristen Stewart has owned a few expensive homes

Since she started earning a boatload of cash, the actress purchased a few homes. In 2012, Kristen bought a mansion worth $2.2 million in Los Angeles. The home was decked with the ideal Hollywood lifestyle, with four bedrooms and a pool and spa.

The A-lister then bought a $4.8 million Malibu home in 2013, which she later listed for $9.5 million in 2020.

In 2017, Kristen purchased a $5.6 million New York city loft.