The proof of Kristen Stewart being an engaged woman was right there on her hand for everyone to see throughout her recent press tour for Spencer, but no one picked up on the ring that never left that finger.

The actress, 31, admitted on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, November 2, that her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, had proposed to her and she said “yes.” Kristen revealed, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so, I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

From the time Kristen started the European leg of her Spencer press tour, she’s been wearing a gold band with a rectangular front on every red carpet and screening. She hasn’t been shy about it, running her hands through her hair with the ring on full display and proudly putting her left hand in positions where the piece of jewelry was highly visible.

Not only has Kristen worn the bauble on her press tour, but she’s also worn it to other events. The Charlie’s Angels star had the gold ring around her finger as she sat in the front row of the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5. Kristen also had it front and center as she attended a Spencer Q&A in New York City on Tuesday, hours after she revealed that she and Dylan were engaged.

Kristen revealed details about Dylan’s proposal during her appearance on Howard’s Sirius XM radio show. “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f—king gender role thing.”

‘We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—king so cute,” K-Stew said of Dylan’s marriage proposal.

The two were first photographed making out on a stoop in New York City in August 2019, just a month after Kristen’s final breakup from her two-year, on-again, off-again romance with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. The Personal Shopper actress knew right away that Dylan was the person for her.

In a 2020 appearance on Howard’s show, Kristen said that she was ready to marry Dylan just three months into their relationship. “I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Kristen said the time of how she “couldn’t wait” to propose to her new love. She added, “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do. I’m really impulsive. I don’t know when it’s going to be.” A year later, the couple are planning their wedding!