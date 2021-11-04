Kristen Stewart is one giddy bride-to-be. She couldn’t contain her joy over her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer when she stopped by The Today Show on November 4. Not only did she reveal that the proposal happened “months ago” after just revealing the news on November 2, but she also erupted with joy when Food Network star and restaurateur Guy Fieri agreed to her dream of him officiating her wedding.

The actress was asked when Dylan popped the question and Kristen replied that it was “months ago.” However, the date remained foggy by her own admission, as the Spencer star added, “I’m the worst, I’m like, ‘When did that happen because I should remember that date!'”

Kristen revealed to the world on Tuesday’s The Howard Stern Show that she and Dylan were engaged, but apparently her fiancée’s dad forgot that he’d already celebrated the news with the brides-to-be.

“The funny thing is even Dylan’s dad sent us an email congratulating us,” Kristen shared about how her future father-in-law responded after her Howard Stern announcement. “He was like, ‘Girls, I’m so happy for you!’ We were like, ‘You were at the engagement party a month ago!”‘

Kristen then gushed about her engagement to Dylan and how joyful she is, saying, “[It has been] perfect. I’m so absolutely just … I feel so lucky. And it’s just so nice to know something in this world. I know, I’m so surely happy, I’m so stoked.”

The Twilight star got an extra bonus to up her happiness factor while appearing on Today. Food Network star Guy sent her a video message agreeing to officiate her wedding after K-Stew brought up how she’d love to have the restaurateur perform the honors.

Kristen had revealed some of her wedding plan ideas on Howard’s show, saying, “We’re either going to have like no one, we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate to sort of have another party involved in our moment. But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

She went on to add, “So, the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

While on Today, a video with the food lover played where he said, “Hey, Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding.” He followed it up with a tweet reading, “Oh, that offer is legit.” Kristen gushed to host Hoda Kotb that she would “absolutely” consider Guy’s offer, even excitedly asking, “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this!”