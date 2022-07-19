She’s ~coming clean!~ Kristin Cavallari reflected on her past feud with Lauren Conrad on Laguna Beach during her and Stephen Colletti’s new podcast, “Back to the Beach.” After all these years, you may be wondering: What happened between Kristin and Lauren and are they friends today? Keep reading to find out more!

Why Did Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Feud on Laguna Beach?

The premiere episode of the hit MTV reality show, titled “A Black & White Affair,” set the stage for a love triangle between Kristin, Stephen and Lauren. The storyline went on to become the biggest feud of the series.

MEGA

“This is so classic,” the Uncommon James founder said during the premiere, July 19 episode of her and Stephen’s podcast. “If someone gets cheated on, you go after the other woman. Why are we not blaming the guy — or the girl, whatever the situation is. In a lot of ways, I feel bad.”

Kristin admitted the situation was “very emotional” at the time, but it feels “so different” watching it back now. “I will say the fact that Lauren Conrad and I really went after each other is so messed up,” she divulged before directing her statement toward Stephen. “I love you, but the person we should have been going after is you.”

What Actually Happened Between Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad?

Kristin previously spilled the tea about how the love triangle blossomed with the help of the MTV producers.

“One of the most hurtful things they did was pressure Stephen to spend time with another girl from the show, Lauren, while he and I were dating,” the Very Cavallari alum wrote in her 2016 book Balancing in Heels. “It certainly provided some juicy conflicts, but it also affected me deep. I felt threatened.”

MEGA

Kristin later said during an interview with Buzzfeed at the time that she “didn’t hate” her classmate Lauren before the show began filming, but that was what “it sort of turned into.”

“I felt like she was trying to steal my boyfriend,” acknowledged the Hills alum.

For his part, Stephen said during his and Kristin’s podcast that he was “very uncomfortable” over the scandalous storyline, adding, “It’s just not who I am.”

“We were trying to figure it out and Lauren got swept up into all of it,” he said, explaining that MTV didn’t show the whole story. “The black and white affair — having me leave with Lauren then with you, as well. That is one of the biggest things that I was very uncomfortable with especially because I was a heartbroken kid in the middle of senior year.”

Are Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Friends Today?

In 2020, Kristin assured that she and Lauren were “totally fine” over a decade after Laguna Beach.

“I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school,” she told OK! in 2020. “I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point!”

All in all, Kristin doesn’t regret her time on the reality TV series. She told Stephen during their podcast that she thought it helped her grow into a better person.

“I remember saying I don’t really know who I am. I don’t think I’m this girl on the show, but I know I don’t want to be this girl on the show,” the True Roots cookbook author said. “It made me look inward and really figure out who the heck I was. I do feel like the show made me grow up and probably get my s–t together and not make me such a little brat.”