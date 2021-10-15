Counting her blessings? Kylie Jenner shared several positive reviews for Kylie Baby just two weeks after Kylie Swim received major backlash on social media.

“It makes me so happy to see everyone loving @kyliebaby! We are restocked on the site right now on KylieBaby.com! P.S. I am also guilty of using the baby conditioner sometimes,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 14.

Despite all of the glowing reviews for Kylie Baby — one of which said the products “work so well” — it didn’t take long for fans to address the Kylie Swim scandal. “You might want to check your Kylie Swim reviews, sis,” one user commented. “How about you post the bathing suit reviews?” added another. “OK … now do this with Kylie Swim,” a third person echoed, while a fourth person wrote, “Would love to see the reviews for Kylie Swim.”

Shortly after the E! alum released her highly anticipated swimsuit line, influencers began reviewing the designs on social media. “The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public,” YouTuber Laura Lee, who has over 500,000 followers on TikTok alone, said on the popular video-sharing app. “They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy.”

Courtesy of Kylie Swim/Instagram

Jessica Anderson, who founded the swimwear line 93 Play Street, chimed in with her perspective as a business owner. “I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind. For me, it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur,” she explained via TikTok. “The fact that they gave this the thumbs up is really concerning to me.”

To date, Kylie has yet to address the outrage. However, she’s not unaware of what’s being said about Kylie Swim. “She wasn’t expecting this reaction,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on Wednesday, October 13. “She’s really freaking out over all the hateful reviews.”

According to the insider, the soon-to-be mother of two, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, “used to feel like everything she touched turned to gold,” but “that just isn’t true anymore” after the Kylie Swim scandal and “she’s really upset.”