Kylie Jenner is used to the launch of any new product line being met with love and appreciation from her fans. But her new Kylie Swim collection was brutalized by top influencers over her “lackluster” product. “She wasn’t expecting this reaction,” an insider confesses exclusively to Life and Style. “She’s really freaking out over all the hateful reviews.”

“Kylie used to feel like everything she touched turned to gold, but that just isn’t true anymore, and she’s really upset,” the source continued. The reviews for her swimwear collection from top influencers were absolutely brutal.

“The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public,” YouTuber Laura Lee, who has over 500,000 followers on TikTok, said on the video-sharing app. “They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy.”

93 Playstreet swimwear founder Jessica Anderson came at Kylie’s “integrity” for the sub-par product. “I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind. For me, it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur,” she explained via TikTok.

As a result, the pregnant entrepreneur and her momager, Kris Jenner, are taking the criticism hard. “She and Kris are having emergency meetings about what they can do to turn things around,” the insider says.

The mogul has had two additional product launches since her ill-fated swimwear collection. She has released a series of “Safe, gentle, clean and conscious baby care” products for children under Kylie Baby, and a not-so-well-received Freddy Kruger-inspired Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween collection of makeup for Kylie Cosmetics. The blood-filled theme has already suffered a backlash from fans.

“Kylie is concerned enough over the status of each of her current lines,” the insider explains. This is not a good time to be stressed out for the billionaire businesswoman, as she announced in September that she’s expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“This is supposed to be a time for Kylie to relax, enjoy her pregnancy and plan for the upcoming holidays,” the source adds. “Instead, she’s questing whether she’s taken on too much — and worrying about the bad vibes affecting her baby,” the source adds.