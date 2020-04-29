Kylie Jenner Has a Tense Standoff With Her Older Sisters About Christmas Morning Plans on ‘KUWTK’

No compromise in sight. The upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians features a tense standoff between Kylie Jenner and her older sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“They’re still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning. It’s going to be interesting … It’s like the Battle of Christmas Morning,” Kris Jenner announced ahead of the disagreement. “Who’s going to win?”

Kourtney, who agreed to host the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, insisted that her house would be the best option for the following morning. “It really means a lot to me and I would love to keep it at my house … more than the party,” the Poosh.com founder, 41, expressed.

At first, everyone seemed to be in complete agreement. However, Kylie looked noticeably uncomfortable. I know no one agrees or cares, but I’m going to do my Christmas morning at, like, my house and then meet you guys,” the makeup mogul, 22, said.

“You want Stormi by herself?” Khloé, 35, interjected, referring to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “It just doesn’t make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney’s house,” Kylie reasoned.

“The best part about Christmas morning, for me growing up, was Santa visits your house … I just want that for Stormi.” KoKo chimed in once more to say that for “selfish reasons” she prefers to be with the whole family because it’s just her and her daughter, True Thompson, whom she coparents with ex Tristan Thompson.

“It’s just me and Stormi,” Kylie echoed. “You have 12 million friends who stay with you at all times,” the Good American founder clapped back. Naturally, by the end of the conversation, the youngest Kar-Jenner decided to lay down the law. “Santa visits our house … that’s what it’s gonna be.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET.

