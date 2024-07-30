Kylie Jenner’s employees get more than free lip kits. The makeup mogul, who once admitted to getting plastic surgery at 19 and is no stranger to Botox and lip injections, “covers the tab for those on her staff who also want Botox and injectables,” a source tells Life & Style.

“It’s very generous of her,” the insiders adds. “Everyone from the staff at Kylie Cosmetics to her own nannies get in on it. It’s a nice perk. People feel very fortunate to work for her!”

Of course, The Kardashians star, 26, doesn’t force anything on anybody. “I will always want everyone to just love themselves,” she has insisted.