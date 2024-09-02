Kylie Jenner Has a Different Set of Rules Than Kim Kardashian EXCL

Kim Kardashian has been taking swipes at little sister Kylie Jenner again – as an insider details exclusive for Life & Style how the pair’s rivalry and backstabbing is worse than ever and rapidly spiraling out of control.

“They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books,” the source says.

“For years, Kim’s been under pressure to lay every detail of her life bare for the good of the show and family.”

The family’s reality show, The Kardashians, was recently renewed for another 20 episodes on Hulu, which came as a huge sigh of relief for matriarch Kris Jenner.

As a second source previously explained to Life & Style, “Kris wants the show to go on forever, but the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her whether she likes it or not.”

The increased pressure to maintain the family’s presence in the cultural sphere and thus the power of their own personal brands has got Kris, 68, biting her nails, looking for any way to pump up ratings, including juicing daughter Kim for T.V. material.

“Kris never lets her keep anything to herself, but somehow Kylie has a different set of rules and Kim feels it’s really unfair, so she always brings it up,” the first source continues.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“It also drives her up the wall that Kylie never really credits her for opening every door for her to be set up the way she is.”

“She acts like it was just all her own hard work and as far as Kim’s concerned is very arrogant about it,” the source dishes.

As the SKIMS founder makes forays into other forms of media besides reality television, like her upcoming role in Hulu’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, also starring Glenn Close, the younger generation Jenners are taking a more prominent role for themselves within the family.

“She can’t stand that Kylie has gotten the cover of British Vogue,” the source says, “and the September issue no less.”

“Kim has never done a British Vogue cover, she’s very jealous. And you can kind of see why because it’s true, Kylie is very entitled about it all.”

Kylie, 26, has also been flaunting her romance with heartthrob actor Timothée Chalamet, while Kim bounces from one bad fling to another. Kylie has also been resisting their mom’s demands to bring her new A-list beau onto their show to increase viewership, which has even made the Kardashian grandma threaten to bring her ex, Travis Scott, in for air time!

But worst of all, Kylie isn’t respecting the lengths Kim is going to maintain her status as the Kardashian No. 1.

“And she doesn’t shy away from telling people Kim should start acting her age, instead of trying to hang on to her spot as the family hottie.”

“Kim’s in her 40’s now, Kylie thinks she should just pass the torch and get over herself.”