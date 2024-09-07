Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods Reunite 5 Years After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner reunited with Jordyn Woods in a new TikTok video five years after their friendship came to a seemingly disastrous end.

Kylie, 27, could be seen wearing a black strapless top as she lip synced to a sound of her older sister Kim Kardashian introducing their Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

“OK, guys, we’re back,” Kylie mouthed as she backed up to reveal she was with Jordyn, 26, and close friend Stassie Karanikolaou in the video shared on Friday, September 6.

Jordyn chimed in with her own lip sync and asked, “Did you miss us?” before Stassie, 27, finished up the clip mouthing, “Because we missed you.”

Fans of the makeup mogul were thrilled to see her hanging out with her former bestie and they sounded off in the comments.

“JORDYN AND KY. KING KYLIE ERA IS REALLY RETURNING,” wrote one TikTok user, while another added, “The comeback of a century!!!”

A third person said, “Never did I think I’d see these 3 in a video together again.”

Kylie and Jordyn had one of the most iconic friendships in Hollywood and even landed their own reality TV show at one point. However, that all came crashing down when Jordyn kissed Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson while the two were still dating.

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Jordyn had hooked up with Tristan, 33, at a party. The rumors led to Khloé and the NBA star’s first split, even though Jordyn denied that she and Tristan had slept together.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight,” Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith during an appearance on the “Red Table Talk” podcast. “On the way out, he did kiss me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, the model clarified that she didn’t think Tristan should shoulder all of the blame and added, “And I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position, and when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

Jordyn’s actions ultimately drove a wedge between herself and the Kardashians. Kylie spoke about the end of their friendship during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 reunion in 2021.

“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” Kylie said. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Even though some people thought the women’s friendship was done for good, they surprised everyone when they were spotted having lunch together in July 2023. A few months later, Kylie opened up about their reunion and revealed that they had “never fully cut each other off.”

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence during a November 2023 chat with Interview Magazine. “There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”