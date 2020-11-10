Is it hot in here or is it just Kylie Jenner? The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sexy new selfie rocking a fashionable (and revealing!) dress. “Blondie,” Kylie captioned her post on Tuesday, November 10.

In the sizzling photo, the almost-billionaire wore a tan and green dress from popular U.K. retailer Charlotte Knowles London. The designer piece, which retails for $680.00, fit Kylie’s killer curves perfectly and offered a lot of, ahem, underboob.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The E! personality paired the outfit with a sweet gold necklace that says “Stormi” in cursive. Of course, the sentimental item is in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Last but certainly not least, Kylie completed her look with some flawless glam. (What else is new?) The California native opted for a nude lip, bold eyebrows, a bronzy glow and soft pink cheeks.

As much as we enjoyed Kylie’s vibrant summer fashion, there’s no denying she’s been a real vibe this fall. Based on her social media, the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling is all about green, green and more green this season. On Sunday, November 8, Kylie showed off her black and green shearling coat from Charlotte Knowles London and it’s everything. Should you have $2,425.00 sitting around, it’s definitely worth the purchase.

In Kylie’s case, money — especially for clothing — is never an object. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns; there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Thankfully, you don’t always have to break the bank to replicate Kylie’s style. In the past, she’s worn more affordable items from brands like Sorella, Guizio, Kim Kardashian‘s Skims, Farai London, Naked Wardrobe and more. In fact, one of her favorite bodysuits only costs $62.00.

Happy holiday shopping … for yourself!

