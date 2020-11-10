Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Warning: Cuteness overload ahead. Kylie Jenner told the sweetest story about her daughter, Stormi Webster. “My baby introduced me to someone and said, ‘This is my mommy … she’s my best friend … and she likes to cuddle with me,'” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted on Monday, November 9.

“Ugh. She melts me,” Kylie, 23, added. “Having a daughter really is the best.” Of course, fans couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming anecdote. “This is a reflection of the best education and lots of love you give to her,” one user replied. “Stormi is literally the sweetest baby in the world,” added another. Clearly, Kylie is doing something right!

Since giving birth to Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, in February 2018, the almost-billionaire is constantly praising motherhood. In fact, Kylie recently opened up about the possibility of growing her family. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the California native told James Charles during a YouTube collaboration on October 27.

“I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen,” Kylie clarified. “You can’t, like, not want more.” Even with serious baby fever, the E! personality isn’t afraid to admit child-rearing comes with certain challenges.

“Being a parent is stressful,” Kylie expressed. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.” Thankfully, the makeup mogul and her former flame are on the same page when it comes to coparenting.

Kylie and Travis, 29, always put Stormi and her needs first, especially when it comes to figuring out their romantic relationship. After nearly two years of dating, the Kylie Skin founder and the “Goosebumps” rapper took a break in October 2019.

Nowadays, they’re “in the process of getting back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Now, that’s good parenting!

