So creative! Kylie Jenner revealed she shot her daughter Stormi Webster‘s first Vogue cover with no professional help. “New cover with my baby for [Vogue Czechoslovakia] shot at home on my iPhone,” the 22-year-old revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, June 16. Clearly, not even the coronavirus pandemic can stop these two from looking amazing in magazines.

While the 2-year-old appeared to be rockin’ her bare face on the cover, Kylie knows it’s just a matter of time until Stormi wants to get dolled up just like her mama. “I will definitely let her,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said about allowing her mini-me to wear makeup. “The question is when it will be.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

We’ve seen Kylie grow up on KUWTK, which debuted when she was just 10 years old. Over the course of the show, the self-made billionaire experimented with her look. “When I was little, I secretly used my mother’s shadows,” she told the outlet. “It left me a lot of freedom and encouraged my creativity. From the sixth grade, I went with purple eye shadows.”

Her love for makeup made her successful — literally. Kylie founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and from there, she founded Kylie Skin. Thanks to her empire, she’s the wealthiest of her siblings despite being the youngest.

Though the makeup mogul is passionate about her career, her main priority is Stormi. The mom of one also shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo from her shoot with her little one, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

“I love this little baby so much I want to burst,” Kylie gushed. “Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you, storm baby.”

It’s clear Stormi is the center of Kylie’s universe, and the same can be said about Travis. The “SICKO MODE” rapper, 28, makes sure to spend quality time with his little one any chance he gets.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about their father-daughter time, adding the duo can get “lost for hours” playing together. How sweet!