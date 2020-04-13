It’s good to have friends in high places. Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, April 12, to share a sweet video of his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, opening up their Easter baskets — which included a fun gift from none other than Kris Jenner!

“What did you get, Ella?” the retired MLB star, 44, asked his 11-year-old. “The Stormi Collection … it’s so pretty! Thank you. We love it,” she gushed. The line was designed by Kylie Jenner and her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, in honor of the mogul’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turning 2 years old.

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Of course, Alex interjected to say that the present was “cute” and “beautiful.” We couldn’t agree more, A-Rod. As it happens, though, Kylie, 22, and Jennifer Lopez’s soon-to-be husband had some beef in 2019.

In June, Alex claimed to Sports Illustrated that the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did a little, er, bragging during the Met Gala dinner. “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick … and how rich she is,” he said.

Days later, the Kylie Skin founder, who has a net worth of over 1 billion dollars, spoke up to set the record straight. “Ummm, no I didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she tweeted at the time. “OMG, that’s right. It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you,” A-Rod replied.

Naturally, the awkward exchange led to a lot of opinions online — many of which defended Kylie. “Is there an age cutoff for old men gossiping about women in their early 20s?” one person tweeted. “What’s he even doing commenting on what he thought a 20-year-old reality star said?” added another.

Thankfully, the famous families seem to be closer than ever these days! After all, Kris — a.k.a. the protective Kar-Jenner matriarch and momager — doesn’t send presents to just anyone. Plus, Kylie reposted the shout-out to her own Story.

