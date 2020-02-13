Hottie with a body! Kylie Jenner was spotted rocking a bright red jumpsuit while arriving at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on February 12 — and needless to say, the makeup mogul is totally in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The 22-year-old’s sexy onesie-esque ‘fit (which is actually a bodysuit and leggings) comes from steamy indie brand Body by Raven Tracy, who have become known for their barely-there bikinis. Kylie clearly loved the ~lewk~ so much she also shared a few photos of it on her Instagram feed.

007 / Photographer Group / MEGA

“Someone said there was a [Valentine’s Day] party,” the brunette beauty captioned two photos of herself stunting in the ‘fit while sitting in her car. Next to Kylie sat a Judith Leiber purse shaped like red lips, sparklingly incredibly in the light of the flash. She even added three red heart emojis to hammer home her point.

Naturally, friends and followers flicked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the look. “Holy wow wow wow,” big sis Khloé Kardashian gushed. “Be mine!!!!!” Pal Yris Palmer left love, including a heart-eyed and two red heart emojis. “Wow,” she gushed. “BODY,” one fan wrote simply, while another chimed in, “Baddie!”

NoRats / MEGA

We all know Kylie is a total style queen — but an insider who spoke with Life & Style exclusively dished about how far her love for fashion really goes.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the source dished in December 2019, adding that the billionaire doesn’t really take price into account. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Plus, we all know the youngest Kar-Jenner has an affinity for cars — so, believe it or not, she integrates them into her closet. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the insider claimed. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”

You go, girl.