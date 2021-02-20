Putt Putt! Kylie Jenner Takes ‘Big Girl’ Stormi Webster to the Golf Course and It’s Too Cute

18 holes, anyone? Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoyed a day at a golf course together on Friday, February 19 — and needless to say, the toddler was the cutest thing on the green.

In several Instagram Story videos, the 23-year-old documented her daughter carrying her own set of clubs in a cute pink bag. The 3-year-old seemed to be struggling a little bit with the case before her mom asked, “You got it, you need help?” The tiny tot comically huffed and puffed as she replied, “No, I can do it!” Kylie captioned the precious clip, “It’s too much.”

Another video showed Stormi sitting in the passenger seat of a golf cart. “Let me see that smile!” Kylie gushed as Stormi turned her way and smiled brightly. The makeup mogul then offered her baby girl some candy, but little Storm was very polite. “No, thank you,” she told her mama.

Finally, the E! personality shared a photo of Stormi’s legs and feet in white sneakers and socks. “Favorite person,” Kylie captioned the adorable snapshot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter have been spending a lot of quality time together recently. On Valentine’s Day, the Kylie skin founder revealed she and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, celebrated the holiday as a family. “We took our baby to her favorite place today. I hope everyone had a good V-Day,” Kylie revealed on February 14 alongside a stunning photo of a beach at sunset.

The Kylie Skin founder feels the “best gift” that she can give her child is “her time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in late January 2021, just ahead of Stormi’s birthday. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

In fact, the former Life of Kylie star often “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the source gushed. It’s clear these two have an amazing bond.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, on the golf course!