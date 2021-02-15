The luckiest little girl in Hollywood! Coparents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated Valentine’s Day with their daughter, Stormi Webster, in the sweetest way. “We took our baby to her favorite place today. I hope everyone had a good V-Day,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a stunning sunset photo of a beach on Sunday, February 14.

Although Kylie, 23, didn’t explicitly confirm Travis, 29, was in attendance, it’s safe to say the “Goosebumps” rapper wouldn’t miss an opportunity to spend time with Stormi. After all, the precious toddler, who turned 3 years old on February 1, is definitely the apple of her dad’s eye.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“You’d think that it was Kylie who spoils Stormi the most but it’s actually Travis. In fact, Kylie has to tell Travis to scale it back when it comes to lavishing her with gifts,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Stormi is obsessed with Disney; everyone saw the princess carriage that Travis got for her for Christmas,” the insider added. “And it will be hard to top that! He’s thinking about shutting down all of Disney for a trip for Stormi and her cousins.”

For the holidays, the Astroworld artist gifted his only child a life-sized Cinderella carriage. The amazing design looked straight out of a fairytale, and even lit up at night. Moreover, Travis bought five Disney princess dresses for Stormi to wear in her new ride.

Clearly, there’s no denying the Houston native enjoys spending money on the Kardashian-Jenner kiddo. However, Kylie doesn’t exactly pinch pennies when it comes to Stormi either. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100,000 in a week on her little girl!”

Material items aside, Kylie’s “best gift” to Stormi is “her time,” an additional insider dished to Life & Style in January 2021. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

The almost-billionaire “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the insider noted.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi are totally #FamilyGoals.