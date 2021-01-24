Daddy’s girl! Rapper Travis Scott “spoils” daughter Stormi Webster even more than her mother, Kylie Jenner, does, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“You’d think that it was Kylie who spoils Stormi the most but it’s actually Travis,” the source reveals. “In fact, Kylie has to tell Travis to scale it back when it comes to lavishing her with gifts.”

The Astroworld artist, 28, knows exactly how to surprise his 2-year-old with the perfect gift. “Stormi is obsessed with Disney — everyone saw the princess carriage that Travis got for her for Christmas,” the insider adds. “And it will be hard to top that! He’s thinking about shutting down all of Disney for a trip for Stormi and her cousins.”

The lavish Cinderella carriage Travis purchased for his only child stunned fans when Kylie, 22, shared videos of the luxury wagon, which even lit up at night. He also gifted the toddler with five stunning Disney princess dresses for playtime.

It wasn’t the first time the Houston native hit a home run when it came to Christmas gifts for his baby girl. In December 2019, Travis had a life-size version of Stormi’s favorite Trolls character, Poppy, come to her house for a day of play. Talk about a kid’s dream!

The tiny tot’s mom is also all about making sure her daughter has the best money can buy. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style, noting the makeup mogul also enjoys spending on herself.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the source added. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

Aside from fashion, fun and her empire, Kylie’s life revolves around being a mother. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “isn’t in a rush” to give her first child a sibling just yet, a third source told Life & Style this month. Stormi “gets to spend so much time with her cousins that she’s with kids enough,” the insider said. Additionally, the E! personality “doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon.”