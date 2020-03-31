Xavier Collin/Shutterstock; Kylie Jenner/Instagram (inset)

When it comes to celebrities who have impeccable taste in home decor, Kylie Jenner most definitely tops the list. In fact, on Monday, March 30, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, showed off her Kris Jenner tweet pillow from online retailer Pizzaslime and we have to say, it’s our favorite piece yet.

Mind you, the message is a little, er, ridiculous … but hilarious, nonetheless. “I just sharted myself. That’s when [you] fart and [you] s–t on accident!” the pillow reads. Believe it or not, Kris, 64, actually tweeted that on May 9, 2012.

To be fair, we suspect one of her six kids — or Scott Disick — may have hacked Kris’ account, but either way, we’re so glad it exists on the internet and now, on a pillow. Unfortunately, the item is totally sold out. However, it only retails for $40.00 if you’d like to snag one when it’s back in stock!

As you can see, Kylie’s taste in home decor is a bit more quirky than the rest of her family. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. The Poosh.com founder, 40, only purchases the very best items for her home.

“I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use,” Kourtney told Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a September 2019 interview. “I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive.”

Kourtney began to fixate on interior design after giving birth to her daughter, Penelope Disick. “Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed. I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order,” she explained, later adding, “It makes me so happy. It’s really about you and how just knowing that you’re using this sponge that’s not the green, classic sponge.”

