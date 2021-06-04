Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou Has Changed So Much Over the Years — See Her Total Transformation

Grown up! Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou has changed so much since she and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star became pals in their pre-teen years.

The pair met at a fan event Kylie was part of years back. The makeup mogul recently shared an Instagram Story snapshot from that day to commemorate her friendship with the blonde beauty. “So it all started when I met a beautiful bomb ass blonde at Barnes and Noble,” Kylie captioned the selfie.

Kylie’s best friend became part of the family growing up — and even became close with the reality star’s other siblings. “Stas basically lived with me growing up, and it was the three of us always,” Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner once revealed via her Instagram Stories.

In 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics founder told her friend how special she was during an interview with Teen Vogue. “You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” she gushed via the outlet at the time. “Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

It’s clear the Kylie Skin founder and the Instagram influencer are there for each other through thick and thin. Days after Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was born in February 2018, Stassie shared a sweet tribute to the new mom. “I can’t even begin to describe how proud and happy I am for you,” Stassi gushed via Instagram. “I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow.”

The dynamic duo’s friendship is as strong as ever. In fact, Kylie revealed in March 2020 that Stassie uses her Instagram account to DM guys — talk about BFF privileges. “I’m going to say Stassie because she actually hits me to DM people for her,” the KUWTK star revealed in a YouTube video. “Oh, yeah! I have her Instagram logged into my phone,” Stassie added. “Sometimes, I’ll send guys my profile from her account because I know they’ll see it.”

