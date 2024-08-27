Kylie Jenner isn’t as hands-on of a mom as she might lead fans to believe.

Life & Style has exclusively learned that the cosmetics mogul, 27, typically has two nannies caring for daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, at all times — with another two on-call — when the kids aren’t with their father, rapper Travis Scott, 33.

“The nannies work 12-hour shifts,” says a source. “They have hardly any work-life balance. It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat. She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!”

Keeping up with the boss’ commands recently proved too much for one helper.

“She quit!” reveals the source. “The kids are actually very well-behaved, but the nanny just became overwhelmed by the tediousness of working for their mother.”