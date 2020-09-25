… And suddenly, it’s 2004 again! Former Laguna Beach star Alex Hooser weighed in on the possibility of costars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti rekindling their high school romance.

“I would love that! That is full circle,” Alex, 34, gushed to Matty Moak and Kirby Ann during a Thursday, September 24, episode of “The Gay & The Girl” podcast. “I’m the one, originally, like when they first, first met, I somewhat introduced Stephen to Kristin because I was friends with Stephen — and I like gave him or her … I gave one of them each other’s number.”

In August, Kristin, 33, posted a cozy selfie with Stephen, 34, on Instagram after the pair reunited in their hometown. Of course, because the Uncommon James founder is single since splitting from husband Jay Cutler in April, people couldn’t help but wonder if she and Stephen reignited their flame!

“They’re so cute and they’re so cute together. I mean, they always have been,” Alex added. “You know how it is, high school love. They’re both super cool and awesome people like I could see them just having a ton of fun together.”

Despite Kristin and Stephen’s many ups and downs during their tenure on the hit reality series, the two never lost touch. During a March episode of Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin‘s “Whine Down” podcast, the One Tree Hill actor revealed he’s still friends with Kristin and Lauren “LC” Conrad.

As Laguna Beach fans may recall, Stephen, Kristin and LC, 34, practically invented the modern-day reality TV love triangle. “That was half my lifetime ago. I’m 34 years old and I was 17,” Stephen mused. “We matured a little bit from 17 years old.”

After Stephen’s respective relationships with Kristin and LC ended, he dated Hayden Panettiere from 2006 to 2008. Later, in 2011, he moved on with actress Chelsea Kane. The couple dated until 2013 before calling it quits.

From the looks of it, Stephen has remained single ever since! Here’s hoping he and Kristin weren’t “dunzo” after all.