Lainey Wilson admits meeting Miley Cyrus was a “full circle moment” as the pop sensation unwittingly gave the country hitmaker her start in show business, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

Fan girl Lainey, 32, was tapped to perform “Best of Both Worlds” — the theme to Miley’s Hannah Montana TV show, which ran from March 2006 to January 2011 — as the 31-year-old “Flowers” songbird was named the youngest-ever Disney Legend at a ceremony in Anaheim, California.

The “Hang Tight Honey” singer gushed onstage, “My very first job was taking my portable sound system and a wig and impersonating Hannah Montana.”

As reported in December, teenage Lainey performed in rural Louisiana as Miley’s Disney Channel character at birthday parties, fairs and festivals!

“Lainey sang Miley’s Best of Both Worlds hundreds of times when she was starting out,” the source spills.

“But never in her wildest wishes did she think she would ever sing it right in front of Hannah Montana herself!”

“Even better, she got to meet and hang out with Miley backstage after the ceremony. Miley and Lainey exchanged numbers, and now Lainey has a new dream — recording a duet with Miley on her next album!”