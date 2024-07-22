Yikes! Fans at Lainey Wilson’s performance at the Faster Horses Festival on July 20 almost got “a real show” after the singer experienced a major wardrobe malfunction onstage.

Lainey, 32, had to abruptly leave the stage during her performance in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, July 21. When the songstress returned wearing a new pair of pants, she explained to the audience that her previous pair had split, causing the brief interruption.

“Y’all just about got a real show… a REAL show,” the “Heart Like a Truck” artist told the crowd as she stood on top of a pick-up truck. “There’s a first time for everything and I’m glad it was y’all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can’t make that up… I’d have never known had my people back here not seen it.”

The country music singer was dressed to the nines in a sparkly purple cowboy hat, black vest, and blue jeans. Lainey joked about her quick change offstage, mentioning how putting on jeans when you’re sweating “ain’t fun.”

“You gotta jump in them things,” she added.

In the comments section of the clip, fans of the singer praised the Louisiana native for her humor and authenticity with her audience.

“She’s so dang genuine and funny,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower added, “I just love her!!”

Lainey is known for her signature bell-bottom style. She revealed how her old soul influenced the style that became her trademark in her Hulu documentary, Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country.

“When I moved to Nashville and I realized pretty dang quick that being a singer-songwriter is not enough, as a female in the business,” she explained in the documentary, which was released on May 29. “I knew that I was gonna have to kinda take it a step further. And for me that was leaning into the whole, the bell bottoms kind of, you know, retro throwback look.”

The Yellowstone actress explained she was obsessed with anything that “told a story,” adding, “I pretty much just throw on a bunch of stuff that don’t match and call it a day.”

In a July 2023 interview with Variety, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer reminisced about the first time she received the style of pants as a child and how she became obsessed with them.

“I remember my very first pair of bell bottoms. They were blue leopard print. My mama bought ’em. And it got to the point where I was wearing ’em so much, she was like, ‘You gotta take ’em off. We gotta put ’em in the washer.’ But I just feel like things that are throwback come with a good story. So, if you walk in my house, you’ll see like mama’s old china cabinet or my daddy’s old rodeo chaps,” she told the outlet.

Years later, Lainey was focused on getting noticed in the business and decided in 2016 that she was going to wear bell bottoms and vintage shirts “daily.”

“It was about a year before I ended up getting a publishing deal and I just stuck with it,” she concluded.

Lainey’s 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, catapulted her to stardom, earning her the ACM and CMA Album of the Year awards. Two years later, she also won a Grammy for Best Country Album in 2024.