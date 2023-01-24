Fans have watched Laura Prepon on TV ever since her late teens. The actress shot to stardom at the age of 18, playing Donna Pinciotti on That ’70s Show. Now that she’s reprised the role in the 2023 Netflix reboot That ’90s Show, fans are commenting how “amazing” she looks 25 years later. But has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

Laura has never openly discussed getting work done of any kind. But she has been very vocal about her wellness routine, which includes plenty of healthy eating.

The actress makes her own fresh chicken stock at home. “I cook with it as much as I can,” she told Us Weekly in 2021.

When discussing her daily meal routine, Laura gushed to the publication, “There’s nothing like a warm bowl of hearty homemade chicken soup! I make a broth every week. I love the nourishment it provides for myself and my family.”

Laura also keeps her skin and body healthy thanks to blending protein powder, yogurt, greens, almond milk, fruit and honey. “I love to make healthy shakes for a quick meal,” she shared.

The October Road star loves her plant-based diet and regularly shares recipes on her website and Youtube channel. She also authored the 2016 cookbook, The Stash Plan.

“I wrote the book because I wanted to share my health journey with people. I’m really fortunate to have the career that I have and to be able to play these incredible women that I’ve been able to portray, from Donna Pinciotti [That ’70s Show] to Alex Vause on Orange Is the New Black. A big part of that is I also want to be able to help in some way,” Laura told New Beauty in May 2021.

“Not only do people relate to these characters, which is wonderful, but I was dealing with these different kinds of health issues, and I found a way that really helped me, my healing through food. I wanted to share that in case it could help someone else who is struggling with the same things,” she continued.

Laura is a mother of two, welcoming daughter Ella in 2017 and a son in February 2020, both of whom she shares with husband Ben Foster.

“With having two young children under the age of four and working from home, what I try to do is to find moments of self-care in 10-minute increments. Sometimes I get two 10-minute increments in a row, and I have 40 minutes. During the day, if I can, I’ll close my eyes for 10 minutes and just not try not to think about work or if I do that’s OK, not be so hard on myself. At least I’m sitting down with my eyes closed, just being chill,” Laura revealed of her self-care routine as a mom.

Scroll down to see Laura’s transformation over the years in photos.