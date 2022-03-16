That ’70s Show alum Mila Kunis has transformed gracefully since she began acting in her teen years on television. While fans have loved watching her grow into the beautiful mom of two she is today, Mila has become a subject of plastic surgery rumors in recent years.

Despite the speculation though, the Black Swan star has not confirmed whether she has ever gone under the knife. She has, however, opened up about her perception of beauty standards, noting that she focuses on her work ethic and career rather than solely her physical appearance.

“Some women rely on their looks to make it [in Hollywood], and others know that they need to work hard to not just be treated as a pretty object and have a serious career,” she told The Sun in June 2012. “So, I’ve never bought into my own beauty myth and I have always worked hard and believed in myself as an actress in order to get where I am.”

Four years later, Mila opened up about what she thinks about Photoshop usage in a July 2016 interview with Glamour, revealing she had been edited once before.

“There was a company that I did a photo shoot for once that manipulated the photo so much, I was like, ‘That’s not even me,’” Mila recalled at the time. “Like, what’s the point? You wanted my name, and then you wanted the version of me that I’m not. I absolutely hate it.”

Aside from filtered pictures, the Friends With Benefits actress also explained why she avoids wearing makeup and using hair care products daily.

“I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself,” she said. “I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful. I’m just not that person. So, to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, ‘Well, this makes life easy.’ And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad.”

The Ukraine native, who married her former costar Ashton Kutcher in July 2015, also appears on her husband’s Instagram account from time to time makeup-free while at home with their kids Wyatt and Dimitri. One of their most notable social media moments was after they revealed they didn’t bathe their children every night.

“This bathing thing is out of hand,” the Jobs actor captioned a hilarious clip of an unedited Mila, standing outside of their shower. “You’re putting water on the children?” he jokingly asked his wife as she laughed. “You’re trying to melt them? This is ridiculous. That’s like the fourth time this week!”

Of course, she looked radiant in the video as the natural beauty she is.

