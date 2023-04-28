Has Lea Michele Had Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation and What She’s Said About Rhinoplasty

Don’t rain on her parade! Lea Michele has been open about the pressures she’s faced from industry execs to get a nose job, but has she ever undergone any types of plastic surgery?

The Scream Queens alum penned a powerful essay for Today in July 2019 explaining how she had always been told she would never make it as a star without getting rhinoplasty.

“I love my nose because it’s mine. Growing up, I worked on Broadway, and I always wanted to transition into possibly doing film and television. From a very young age, I must’ve been maybe only 13 years old, I started being told by managers and agents that in order to make it on television or be on covers of magazines that I was going to have to get a nose job,” Lea wrote.

“I wanted to look at my face and have it be my face. And why I’m so grateful that I chose that — made that decision and stuck true to what was right for me — was because I did move to Los Angeles and I ended up landing a role that, maybe if I had looked different, I wouldn’t have gotten the job,” she continued, referring to Glee‘s character of Rachel Berry. Lea starred on the Fox musical series from 2009 through 2015.

“When I look at my nose it reminds me of my dad, and he has a really big nose. And I just love it. And it’s mine,” Lea added.

The singer-actress gushed about her success starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl during a December 2022 interview with Town and Country. “Honestly, it’s all been one incredible dream on top of an incredible dream … people would tell me to get nose jobs, that I wasn’t pretty enough for film and television,” she explained, bringing up once again how glad she was that she never went under the knife.

That same month, Lea began trending on Twitter but not because of her artistic talent. Instead, she had posted a sexy selfie where she compared herself to actress Simona Tabasco, who played Lucia on The White Lotus. The New Year’s Eve star seemed to have a slimmer face with more pronounced cheekbones, causing fans to wonder if she had undergone buccal fat removal, a surgical process where fat between the cheekbones and jaw bones is removed. Lea did not comment on fan questions about her striking new look.

Scroll down for photos of Lea’s transformation over the years.