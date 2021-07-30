Mom to the rescue. Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, clapped back over plastic surgery speculations on Thursday, July 29, following the model’s visit to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

“She’s always had the most beautiful lips,” the 58-year-old captioned an Instagram Story post of a black-and-white close-up photo of her daughter, 20, from when she was young.

Lisa Rinna/Instagram

One day prior, Amelia shared an Instagram Story selfie with the legendary doctor, who is known for treating some of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. “The man, the myth, the legend himself,” she wrote at the time. “@drjasondiamond, my [favorite] doctor’s appointment.” However, a source told Life & Style at the time that Amelia did not get plastic surgery.

Scott Disick‘s girlfriend previously clapped back herself over lip injection and breast augmentation rumors in May 2018. “Aw thanks! Actually, I was just born blessed,” she wrote to a social media troll at the time. “You can’t even get a boob job till you’re done growing and you’re 18. Same with your lips or any plastic surgery! Don’t you have better things to do than assume a 16-year-old with blessed boobs and lips has gotten everything done?”

The same year, she ended up undergoing a breast reduction — but not voluntarily. She was forced to have surgery due to an infected nipple piercing. She detailed the scary incident in August 2020 on the “Skinny Confidential: Him & Her” podcast.

“I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is. It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” she revealed during the show. “I went to the emergency room, they told me, ‘You have a kidney infection.’ No, I didn’t have a kidney infection. I had to go to Cedars [Sinai [hospital’s] special disease doctor and he was like, ‘Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.’”

By the time Amelia was able to get the help she needed, the reality star was just “12 hours away from going into sepsis.” According to the Mayo Clinic, the complication is a “potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues.”

“The nipple piercing [was] being pulled [and] caused a small abrasion in my body,” Amelia explained. “I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn’t just get those down naturally. I had to fully get surgery.”