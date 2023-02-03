Unbothered and looking good! Lisa Rinna made a surprise appearance on the Rotate Birger Christensen runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week on Thursday, February 2, following her departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former reality star, 59, showed off her body in a black bodysuit with a giant cheetah-print fur coat on top. The soap opera star strutted her stuff in black stilettos and posed for the camera as she walked. Lisa also made a second appearance on the runway in a sparkly black gown.

“Thank you so much Thora and Jeanette! Love you!” Lisa wrote on Instagram — referring to the brand’s founders Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen — alongside a video of herself at the fashion show. The short clip elicited tons of comments, including one from daughter Amelia Hamlin. “DYING,” the model, 21, wrote. She also walked in the same fashion show as her mom.

Lisa’s fashion week appearance comes after the news that she was officially departing Bravo’s RHOBH following eight seasons as a main cast member.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Life & Style in a statement from January 5. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The actress’ contract expired following the show’s 12th season, which came to an end in October 2022. Questions about Lisa’s return to the show were raised by fans after a bombshell fight with Kathy Hilton during the RHOBH season 12 reunion. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” Kathy, 63, claimed after Lisa alleged that the socialite had a major meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen.

After the reunion aired, the RHOBH cast jetted off to New York City for BravoCon in October 2022 where Lisa was booed by Bravo fans during the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel. Naturally, she responded by flipping off the crowd.

“I loved it so much! Everyone was so worried for me and I was like ‘Why are you worried? It’s fabulous,'” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time about the fan backlash. “I’m like a wrestler, I’m like WME. I think I made it.”

