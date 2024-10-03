Love Island USA’s Serena Page Teases Engagement With Kordell Beckham

Two months after leaving the Fiji villa, Love Island USA season 6 winner Serena Page teased that the “next step” in her relationship with her boyfriend, Kordell Beckham, was an engagement.

The Houston native, 25, who won season 6 of the Peacock dating competition, said she and Kordell, 22, are “progressing” in their connection. However, they’re aiming to move at a pace that a “normal relationship would and not as fast as it does in the villa.”

“We’re able to just come out and slow things down a bit,” Serena told People in an interview published on Wednesday, October 2. The Peacock alum admitted that living together was “not the next step” for them, adding, “My finger’s still empty.”

“No apartment. There’s none of that. The next step would be engagement. And we need time for that,” Serena explained, before referring to her bare ring finger. “This is my apartment. My finger’s empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we’re engaged.”

Serena and Kordell coupled up on day one in the Love Island USA villa, coincidentally wearing matching neon green outfits, and were the only OG couple to make it to the July finale. Their journey wasn’t without challenges, as Serena described herself as a “slow burn,” and it took time for her romantic feelings for him to grow.

Getty

Their relationship unfortunately took a turn after Casa Amor, where Kordell developed a connection with bombshell Daia McGhee, who openly expressed her interest in him. While Kordell and Daia grew close — even sharing some NSFW moments — during their time in Casa Amor, Serena opted not to pursue a new romantic connection and chose to sleep outside the villa as she waited for him to return.

Serena later found out about Kordell’s steamy moments with Daia after the girls were sent a video on their final day of being in separate villas.

Love Is Blind Season 7 Drops on Netflix Guessing Game Play now

Kordell brought back Daia to the villa but ultimately realized that he wanted to continue his relationship with Serena. Despite Serena’s determination to remain single after Kordell’s actions, he eventually won her back, and the two were crowned the winners of season 6, taking home the $100,000 prize.

“I’m gonna be investing and putting it towards the business and my [acting] career,” Kordell told Us Weekly of his plans with the prize money on July 22. “But as far as spending, I’m not gonna spend it on anything unless she wants a little something. [Serena] might get a little something.”

Meanwhile, Serena intended to save her portion but planned to “hook up” costar JaNa Craig with $4,000 after they bet on who would take home the grand prize.

“I’m gonna hook my girl up. I thought she was gonna win simply because I was just very unsure about how America was feeling about me and Kordell, because we haven’t had the easiest journey,” Serena told the outlet before reflecting on her and Kordell’s Love Island journey. “Past winners, they may not have gone through everything we’ve gone through. It has been a lot — a little dramatic, a little crazy. I’m like, who knows? They’re either gonna love it or hate it, and I was just like, ‘Maybe they hate that s–t.’ I don’t know. I know some people did, but it is fine because the majority don’t.”