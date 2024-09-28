Loved Ones Worry for Matthew McConaughey: 'Isn't a Good Look' (EXCL)

Matthew McConaughey’s recent emaciated appearance has sparked concern among fans and friends who are wondering what could be wrong with the Mud star and hoping all the attention will get him to address it, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He looks really thin and gaunt and contorted and it especially shows in his face when he’s clean shaven and can’t hide beneath the trendy five o’clock shadow,” the source says.

The A-list actor, 54, made an appearance with wife Camila Alves at a gala dinner sporting an all black outfit, which can be slimming on anyone, but also a gaunt face and seemingly misshapen features.

Social media exploded with speculation and shock, with one user writing “WTF happened to Matthew McConaughey’s face?” on X.

Some even suggested he may have taken Ozempic to slim down and had it go too far, but there’s no evidence of that.

Another user said he “looked very thin and rather angry.”

The same user asked, “Wonder if he lost a bunch of weight for a role in a movie.”

The star had previously slimmed down to dangerous-looking levels to play AIDS patient Ron Woodroof in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, but this time, the source insists, “It doesn’t seem to be for a role.”

More likely, the source worries, he may be “feeling pressure to conform to Hollywood’s skinny standards.”

“Even his shoulders seem to be caving in,” the insider notes.

Reza Nassab, a consultant plastic, and reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon in Manchester and Cheshire, England, who has not treated Matthew, agrees with Life & Style’s source and suggests that rather than getting any face-altering plastic surgery or even being a “double,” as one person on social media had speculated, he has just lost some weight.

“Personally, I don’t believe that Matthew McConaughey has undergone rhinoplasty,” the surgeon told MailOnline.

He even said a person’s facial features can change as a result of weight loss, changing the actor’s appearance more significantly than just adding or reducing puffiness in the face.

“I think the change in the size and shape of his nose could be attributed to weight loss, particularly in his face.”

“When someone loses significant weight, the reduction in facial fat can make their features appear more defined and prominent, including the nose,” he added.

“This natural shift in appearance due to weight loss can often lead people to assume cosmetic procedures have taken place but in this case, the change in his face could easily be because of his weight loss.”

While it would seem Matthew has not been replaced by a body double, friends and loved ones are still worried about how and why the True Detective actor has slimmed down so much.

“Everyone around him is whispering Matthew needs to get on a program,” the source says, “whether it’s eating more nutritious food or getting help because this isn’t a good look.”

The insider suggests that Matthew turn to wife Camila, 41, for help in that department.

“His wife Camila is a great cook so there’s really no excuse for Matthew to be starving himself.”