Camila Alves wasn’t exactly welcomed into Matthew McConaughey’s family with open arms. On Southern Living’s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast, the Brazilian beauty, 41, shared how his mother, Mary McCabe, “really tested” her when they first started dating.

“She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names. She would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit,” said Camila. Things came to a head when Mary joined the model on a work trip to Istanbul. “She was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head. So I just flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian/Latin side, and I let her have it. We had it back and forth. And then, at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, ‘OK. Now you’re in.’”