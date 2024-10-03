Luke Bryan on Why Beyonce Got No CMA Nominations: ‘Into Our World’

Luke Bryan weighed in on Beyoncé’s snubs at the upcoming CMA Awards after she was not nominated in any category. Although Beyonce’s first country album, Cowboy Carter, included chart-topping songs, Luke suggested music wasn’t the reason for the snub.

“Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky … if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit,” the American Idol judge, 48, said during a Monday, September 30, appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

Luke gave Beyoncé, 43, her flowers by acknowledging that she is “probably the biggest star in music” and “can do exactly what she wants to.” That said, the “Country Girl” singer believes that if Beyoncé mingled with other country artists after the release of Cowboy Carter in March, it could have helped her get a nomination.

“But come to an award show and high-five us, and have fun and get in the family, too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that,” Luke continued. “But country music’s a lot about family.”

The Country Music Association released the list of 2024 nominees on September 29. The BeyHive quickly realized Beyoncé’s name was M.I.A. and shared their outrage on social media.

“Beyoncé is FROM Houston, Texas. you MOVED to Nashville. Black people CREATED country music,” a fan wrote via X on Wednesday, October 2, in response to Luke’s comment. “‘Come into our world and be country with us.’ DO YOU NOT REMEMBER HER TREATMENT AT THE CMA’S. BE SO FR RN. DONT PMO.”

Beyoncé shut the CMAs down in 2016 when she displayed a standing ovation-worthy performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks. Although the set racked up the highest numbers in CMA history, the CMAs pulled the performance from their online and social media accounts after they received an outpour of hate amongst their non-inclusive fanbase.

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines recalled the instance during a virtual interview on “The Howard Stern Show.” Natalie shared that she had personal problems with the award show and claimed that she said she would never return after her 2003 appearance. Once the opportunity to perform with Beyoncé fell in her lap, she made an exception and gave a big thumbs up on the idea.

“Let me just say, the week we worked with Beyoncé is the single greatest working week of my professional life,” Natalie, 49, gushed. “It was awesome! To watch her world, to see how she does stuff – she’s a perfectionist. And to see the power she has as a female, and a Black female, is incredible.”

Natalie grew angry when she later reflected on the CMAs taking down the performance.

“They took our performance down and caved to that bulls–t,” the “Cowboy Take Me Away” singer continued. “And then, I guess, they got so much bad press for doing that, within 24 hours they put it back up again.”

Natalie called the racist fans and the Country Music Association “cowards” for their flip-flop decision-making.

“[Beyoncé] just gave you your biggest ratings that you’ve ever gotten. How dare you take her song off. It was ridiculous,” she said.

Howard, 70, who is famous for not filtering his thoughts, was shocked and ultimately speechless.

“Are you f–king kidding me? I knew none of that,” the radio host replied.