Madelyn Cline's Dating History: Chase Stokes, More Boyfriends

Chase Stokes

The costars’ romance was just as cute off screen as it was on the hit Netflix series. However, Chase and Madelyn realized they were better off as friends and called it quits in November 2021.

Chase and Madelyn continued to platonically care for each other, and Chase’s current girlfriend, Kelsea Ballerini, ships their on screen relationship.

“I met her and I talked to her and she’s lovely and I think she’s wildly talented,” the country singer shared during a November 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I think the internet did its best to make it really weird and it just didn’t work for them. I’m stoked to be on set and vibe with everyone.”