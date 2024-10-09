Madelyn Cline's Dating History: Chase Stokes, More Boyfriends

Madelyn Cline quickly became young Hollywood’s It Girl in 2020, when Outer Banks premiered on Netflix.
The starlet enjoyed her onscreen romance with Chase Stokes so much that the pair went public with their relationship later that year. However, the silver screen stars called it quits in 2021, but continued to remain amicable and professional while filming the later seasons of OBX.
Madelyn’s dating history is filled with familiar names in Hollywood and Life & Style rounded up all of her exes and rumored flings.
“I met her and I talked to her and she’s lovely and I think she’s wildly talented,” the country singer shared during a November 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I think the internet did its best to make it really weird and it just didn’t work for them. I’m stoked to be on set and vibe with everyone.”
Ross Butler
Considering Madelyn and Chase’s relationship was new and shiny in Hollywood, rumors quickly swirled about why they broke up. There was chatter that the Glass Onion star dumped Chase to date Ross Butler, but the 13 Reasons Why actor claimed they were “just friends” in November 2021.
Zack Bia
Madelyn and Zack Bia were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles as a seemingly early birthday celebration for her birthday in December 2021.
The DJ addressed the ongoing dating rumors that surrounded them the following month during an interview on the “BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast.
“We are not dating. We hang out all the time,” Zack said at the time.
He later continued, “She has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule. It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”
Jackson Guthy
Although things between Madelyn and Jackson Guthy got serious, she kept the details of their relationship out of the public eye. After sparking dating rumors with the musician in June 2022, Madelyn gave a big tease about their relationship that December when she told The Cut she lived in her Malibu home “with her boyfriend and dogs.”
The pair seemingly split in July 2023, when she unfollowed Jackson on Instagram.
Pete Davidson
News broke of Madelyn and the comedian’s relationship following an Us Weekly report in September 2023.
“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”
Neither of the pair publicly confirmed their romance. However, Madelyn was quietly by Pete’s side during career events. She attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty with Pete in December 2023 and was spotted in a photo featured in the credits of his January 2024 Netflix special.
