Kelsea Ballerini reveals if she feels jealous about her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, working with his ex Madelyn Cline on Outer Banks.

“I met her and I talked to her and she’s lovely and I think she’s wildly talented,” Kelsea, 30, gushed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, November 29. “I think the internet did its best to make it really weird and it just didn’t work for them. I’m stoked to be on set and vibe with everyone.”

Chase, 31, and Madelyn, 25, met while filming the first season of Outer Banks, which premiered in 2020. After becoming a couple on the show, they confirmed their off screen relationship in June of that year. They broke up after more than a year of dating in November 2021. The exes filmed season 3 of the hit Netflix show together and are currently working on season 4. Kelsea and Chase started dating at the beginning of 2023.

“At the end of the day, I’m a girls’ girl,” the “Penthouse” singer confirmed. “I don’t buy into the bulls–t. Especially the loud echochamber of pop culture trying to make a thing out of nothing. I think they have a beautiful relationship and I’m excited to hang with her. I’m vibing.”

Kelsea acknowledged that she knows “people want drama,” but she insisted there’s none to be found here. “If I was insecure about [them working together], that says way more about my insecurity about my relationship and about myself than anything,” she concluded. “I don’t feel insecure in my relationship and I don’t feel insecure about myself. Everyone’s good. We’re good.”

Chase and Madelyn previously opened up about what it was like to work together after a breakup. “We made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” Chase told Entertainment Weekly in February. “And no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful [in season 3].”

Getty

In a separate interview, Madelyn added, “We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job. And while that’s not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I’m really appreciative of that.”