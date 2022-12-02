Fans have literally watched Madison Beer grow up from young teen to gorgeous adult after she broke big at the age of 13 with the single, “Melodies.” She’s blossomed into such a beauty, turning 23 in 2022, and has a killer bikini body.

While Madison doesn’t show off very many swimsuit photos on her Instagram page, she does love to pair bikini tops with pants, shorts and other outfits for a sexy yet casual look. However, she is a big fan of Miami Beach, where she’s gone on a number of getaways where she’s donned incredible bikinis.

The Long Island, New York, native got her start posting videos of her singing covers to YouTube in 2012. She became a viral sensation in July of that year after superstar Justin Bieber shared a video with his then-25 million Twitter followers of Madison crooning Etta James’ classic “At Last,” calling her a “future star.” He added, “Wow. 13 years old! She can sing. Great job!”

A stunned Madison tweeted back, ” I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING. I AM CRYING.” The Biebs helped get her signed to Island Records and she was taken on as a client by Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun. The pop prince even appeared in the music video for Madison’s debut single, “Melodies.”

It took three years for the singer’s debut EP to be recorded, with As She Pleases dropping in February 2018. It would be three more years before Madison’s debut album, Life Support, was released. By this point, she was a gorgeous young adult after first tasting success barely out of pre-teens.

“I’ve sort of been picked apart since I was super young. I got discovered when I was 12. So, I’ve had my appearance commented on for a majority of my life, which wasn’t easy. It’s never gotten easy. It still isn’t easy,” Madison told Glamour in an August 2022 interview.

“I think that it definitely messed me up a lot especially when I was younger because in the years that I was supposed to be playing with makeup and figuring things out, people were making fun of me and saying that I looked ugly or weird or whatever. I feel like I was never really given like a full chance to just experiment with what kind of makeup I liked or what style I was into,” she continued.

Fortunately, with age came wisdom for Madison. “I think just getting older, obviously inherently helps a lot, but I had to do a lot of inner work, to be able to stop intrusive thoughts. I understand that I was letting people’s opinions affect me, which is human and normal and that’s totally fine,” she confessed, adding, “I don’t feel any shame for letting people affect me as a child, and even now people’s opinions still do.”

