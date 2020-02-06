Someone’s enjoying those epic nine months! Country starlet Maren Morris did a cute Q&A with fans on Twitter on February 5 — and needless to say, the brunette beauty was happy to pause her Real Housewives reruns and update her followers on how amazing she’s been feeling in her pregnancy.

“How are you feeling queen?” a fan on the social media platform asked her during her answer session, to which she replied, “Great! Ever expanding.” She even added a loved-up emoji to hammer home her point. The 29-year-old and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are clearly overjoyed for their upcoming arrival.

Twitter

Plus, during her little Q&A, she got so excited she even revealed that she and her hubby, 33, have picked out a name for their first child. “Any hints?” a fan inquired on Twitter. “We did months ago but I’ll never telllllll,” the excited mama-to-be replied to the follower. Talk about some serious baby prep right there — the name can be the hardest part!

Maren announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in October 2019 … and even revealed the gender all in one go. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she wrote, referencing the name of her 2019 album. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Shortly after, Ryan also made a celebratory post to his own Instagram. “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!” the musician wrote at the time. “Look at her … cannot believe this life with this girl.”

A few days following the announcement, Maren let it slip that their baby boy would end up being an Aries — essentially zeroing in on her due date. “Got another Aries in the mix. Uh oh,” she wrote on another IG post before her husband revealed that their little man would be arriving in early spring. “Look at her,” he wrote on Twitter. “Can’t believe it. See you in March, baby!”

Naturally, we just can’t get enough of these sweet soon-to-be parents. We can’t wait to see all their cute posts once the baby boy officially arrives!