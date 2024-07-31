Maren Morris is celebrating her sexuality with a fun T-shirt nearly two months after she revealed that she identifies as bisexual.

The “Girl” singer, 34, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 30, with a selfie in which she showed off her black “Queer Since Birth” T-shirt featuring a red and gold cursive design that resembled a beer logo.

Later, Maren shared a TikTok on her Stories in which she attempted to create a dance but couldn’t remember what to do. Her full outfit was on display, revealing that she paired the T-shirt with baggy light wash jeans that were cuffed at the ankles, a pair of black and white sneakers and a silver bangle on her wrist.

“The team asking you to create a dance trend and then you remember you can’t dance,” she wrote over the video.

In June, Maren came out as bisexual in an Instagram post celebrating Pride Month.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride,” she wrote with a rainbow emoji alongside a carousel of photos on June 9. The snaps showed the “Middle” hitmaker on her RSVP Redux tour, and she was seen holding up a Pride flag in a few of the photos.

Back in January, Maren finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd. She previously filed for divorce in October 2023 after more than five years of marriage. The singer-songwriter and Ryan, 37, share a 4-year-old son named Hayes.

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

“Maren has become disillusioned by a lot of things lately. Their relationship being one of them,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style shortly after their split. “Ryan always took the backseat to let Maren shine. All he wanted to do was write music, but some of the people Ryan writes with are people Maren has made mad, and it caused a huge problem between them.”

One month before the finalization, another source exclusively told Life & Style that Maren was ready to “have a little fun” with dating.

“It’s been a rough few years, and while she’s still friends with Ryan, she’s ready for a fresh start,” the insider said.

Following the divorce, Maren took to Instagram in April to celebrate her 34th birthday and look back at her challenging year.

“Hello, 34. the year of 33 was … something, but the bridge has been crossed and I’m on the other side,” the Grammy winner wrote. “To the wonderful women in my life who carried me over it: I’ll never be able to repay you.”

Now, Maren is preparing to release an EP on Friday, August 2, called Intermission. The project was inspired by the changes in her life.

“Calling this project Intermission was intentional,” she told her followers in a video on Monday, July 29. “It’s a break in the act, and for me, it’s definitely an act break and new chapter of my life, and I’m so ready to see what’s on the other page.”

Maren continued, “I just am so proud of this music. It wasn’t easy to write, because I’m going through a lot, and this is the diary of that. But it’s also the most fun music as well as the most heartbreaking because i’m allowing myself to go there — ’cause I don’t have to protect anyone anymore. It’s just about my feelings. So, I hope you love it.”