Maren Morris could use a love song! Two months after filing for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd, 37, after five years of marriage, the country singer, 33, “is already asking friends to set her up on dates,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that the couple, who share son Hayes, 3, “had actually been growing apart for a while before they announced their split.”

Earlier this year, Maren admitted, “This is a tough industry to stay married in,” and had previously credited therapy with getting them through rough patches in their relationship. “It’s been a rough few years, and while she’s still friends with Ryan, she’s ready for a fresh start,” adds the source. “She wants to have a little fun!”