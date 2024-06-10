Maren Morris celebrated Pride Month 2024 by coming out as bisexual in an Instagram post. The country star shared photos from her concert in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, June 9, and included some shots of herself proudly holding a rainbow flag.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” Maren, 34, captioned her post. “Happy pride.”

Maren’s coming out comes five months after she finalized her divorce from Ryan Hurd in January. The Texas native filed for divorce from Ryan, 37, in October 2023 after more than five years of marriage. The exes shared a 4-year-old son, Hayes.

She also made headlines in September 2023 after announcing that she would be leaving country music and taking her career in a different direction. However, she clarified two months later that she has “not left” the country music industry completely.

“What I said was I’m leaving behind the toxic parts of it,” the “Bones” singer explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And that’s like any part of the music industry – just certain things that I’m in control of. I want to take the good parts with me.” She also released a two-song EP called The Bridge, with one of the tracks produced by pop music producer Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Taylor Swift, Lana del Rey and more.

“I just felt like I was leaving some things in country music behind that didn’t really serve me anymore,” she said of the EP. “Calling it The Bridge felt like the step to the next thing, whatever that is.”

When she initially announced her decision to “take a step back” from country, Maren admitted to feeling “very, very distanced” from the politics of the industry. “I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over,” she said. “But it’s burning itself down without my help.” She added, “I’ve always been an asker of questions and a status quo challenger just by being a woman. So it wasn’t really even a choice. The further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”

Maren has not shared her plans for the release of her next full-length album. Her last record, Humble Quest, came out in March 2022. The Grammy winner is currently on her RSVP Redux tour, which features her playing more intimate shows in smaller venues around the country. This summer, she’s also playing at various music festivals and doing some shows with Maroon 5.