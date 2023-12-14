Maren Morris Breaks Silence on ‘Ongoing’ Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris has briefly referenced her split from estranged husband Ryan Hurd after she filed for divorce in October and now the former country singer is breaking her silence on her new chapter in life.

“It’s ongoing,” the “I Can’t Love You Anymore” artist, 33, said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, December 13. “I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

Maren was also asked about her new look after she chopped off her hair earlier this month, to which she joked she “cut all the trauma out of my hair.” While talking about the personal obstacles she faced this year, the Grammy-winning musician admitted that she wasn’t the only one who experienced hardships.

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces,” she told Howard, 69.

Although she’s back on the market, Maren doesn’t “have the headspace” for dating. “But I’m writing so much right now,” the Texas native shared, adding, “That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song.”

Life & Style confirmed that Maren ended her five-year marriage with Ryan, 37, after filing for divorce on October 2. “The Bones” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing and the pair, who share son Hayes, already ​had a prenup agreement in place.

Although the musicians have remained quiet about what led to their separations, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Maren made Ryan’s colleagues “mad” before their split.

“Ryan always took the backseat to let Maren shine. All he wanted to do was write music, but some of the people Ryan writes with are people Maren has made mad, and it caused a huge problem between them,” the insider told Life & Style weeks after the divorce filing, revealing, “She wants a break from it all.”

That being said, the “Chasing After You” singers’ breakup has seemingly been amicable as they have continued to coparent Hayes. The two flashed big smiles with their son while taking him trick-or-treating on Halloween and Maren shared the family photo on her Instagram account.

Although Maren and Ryan never aired out their dirty laundry, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style that they “had actually been growing apart for a while before they announced their split.”

“It’s been a rough few years, and while she’s still friends with Ryan, she’s ready for a fresh start,” the source explained. “She wants to have a little fun!”